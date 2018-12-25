Max India to sell hospital assets to KKR-backed Radiant Life Care

Analjit Singh-promoted on Monday said it was getting out of the health care business by selling its majority stake to KKR-backed Life Care. The deal will lead to the creation of a listed entity, Max Healthcare, with an equity valuation of Rs 72.42 billion.

The deal will see KKR becoming the while Life Care promoter Abhay will lead the combined company as chairman. promoters led by Analjit Singh will step down.

The acquisition will be made through a series of transactions. The first stage being picking up 49.7 per cent in for $293 million. In the second stage, will demerge its non-health care business, (insurance) and Antara (senior living), into a new subsidiary. In the third stage, Radiant will demerge its health care business into In the last phase, the residual part of will reverse merge with Max Healthcare. After the merger, KKR will hold 51.9 per cent stake, will have 23.2 per cent and the Max promoters will only have 7 per cent.

The shares of Max India closed at Rs 80.80 per scrip on BSE, down 4.32 per cent from its previous close. The deal will give the KKR-backed company a stronghold in the health care sector, as it will have 3,400 rooms, from present 900. The merged entity will become the third-largest in terms of revenue among hospital chains and the largest in terms of beds after Apollo Hospitals, IHH, and Narayana Healthcare.

said the plan was increasing the number of rooms to around 5,000. He estimates that the cost per room will range from Rs 10 million to Rs 12.5 million. He will also focus on improving the Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margins of the company, which has been languishing at around 9 per cent. Its Ebitda margins in BLK and Nanavati are 14-16 per cent. Soi said the occupancy rates in Max were already high at 70 per cent, compared to 60-62 per cent in Nanavati and BLK. Earlier, Radiant controlled and also managed the

ALSO READ: I don't want a Ranbaxy or a Vijay Mallya legacy, says Analjit Singh

Max India shareholders will receive one share of Rs 10 each of the two new from the demerger of Antara and for every five shares of Rs 2 they have in the holding company. As a result of the reverse merger of Max India with Max Healthcare, the shareholders of Max India will receive 99 shares of the merged entity of Rs 10 each for every 100 shares of Rs 2 in Max India.

Delhi and Mumbai are the key markets for the health care industry, as it is in these two markets that the gap between the number of beds available and the demand is the highest, according to Soi.