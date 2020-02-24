May take 2 years to come out of red: Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma

expects to turn profitable after two years as it is monetising the existing customer base and eyes as its next major frontier for growth, its founder CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma (pictured) said. Noida-based firm, which had an astonishing rise after infamous demonetisation in 2016, is betting on financial services, commerce and payments as three key focus areas.

Sharma said Paytm's growth is divided into three phases - first three years of finding the right product-market fit; the next was revenue and monetisation; and the last phase will be about profitability and free cash flows. “We are in the second phase of that journey,” he said.