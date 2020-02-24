May take 2 years to come out of red: Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma

-
ALSO READ
Paytm founder Vijay Sharma says winning in India prepared him for the world
Paytm is clearly ahead of competition, says CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma
Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma to take home Rs 3 crore in remuneration
Paytm raises a billion dollars at a valuation of $16 bn, plans expansion
Govt should reimburse firms for acquiring merchants: Vijay Shekhar Sharma
-
Paytm expects to turn profitable after two years as it is monetising the existing customer base and eyes financial services as its next major frontier for growth, its founder CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma (pictured) said. Noida-based firm, which had an astonishing rise after infamous demonetisation in 2016, is betting on financial services, commerce and payments as three key focus areas.
Sharma said Paytm's growth is divided into three phases - first three years of finding the right product-market fit; the next was revenue and monetisation; and the last phase will be about profitability and free cash flows. “We are in the second phase of that journey,” he said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU