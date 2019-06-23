mCaffeine bets on millennials to make a mark in personal care market

Today’s personal care segment is decisively chosen, especially by the millennials. Superfood ingredients — such as caffeine, turmeric and kale — have captured the attention of youngsters to remain stylish and attractive.

The Mumbai based mCaffeine, India’s first caffeinated personal care brand, is seeing the opportunity to meet the unmet demand of millennials. Co-founded by Vikas Lachhwani and Tarun Sharma in October 2016, the company has recently raised $2 million in its latest round of Series A funding from a consortium of investors led by RP-SG Ventures. Other ...