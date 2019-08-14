McLeod Russel seeks shareholders' nod on chairman's pay, recovery waiver

Russel is seeking shareholders’ approval in its forthcoming annual general meeting, to waive off the recovery of an amount of Rs 2.66 crore paid to its then managing director, Aditya Khaitan during 2016-17. The move comes at a time when the company is facing severe financial stress and is approaching the banks for loan restructuring.

Aditya Khaitan is currently the chairman of the company after B M Khaitan, the patriarch of the Williamson Magor Group (WMG) passed away.

A notice to the shareholders stated that in view of inadequacy of profits during 2016-17, had applied to the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) for approving waiver of excess remuneration paid to Khaitan.

It said that in relation to the said application, MCA had asked the company to submit certified copy of a special resolution passed by the members. Accordingly, the company had approached its shareholders for passing this special resolution approving waiver of the excess remuneration of Rs 2.66 crore during its 19th annual general meeting which was passed.

According to this WMG company, the remuneration to which Khaitan was entitled to, becomes double the normal entitlement approved by ordinary resolution. In view of this, the amount to which Khaitan became entitled to was increased to more than Rs 2.50 crore.

“A certified copy of the special resolution was furnished to MCA for its consideration. MCA however issued a letter dated 15th May 2018, approving a remuneration of only Rs 1,33,88,100 which is little above his entitlement under ordinary resolution. It seems that the approval of the remuneration and waiver of the excess remuneration by the members by way of a special resolution might have escaped the notice of the MCA”, the notice from the company stated.

In view of this, the company made a representation before MCA to reconsider the matter. However, legal provisions underwent a change during this period, which stated that any application made to the Central Government under the provisions of Sub-Section 17 of Section 197 of the Act, 2013, which is pending with the government shall abate and the company shall within one year of such abatement obtain the approval in accordance with legal provisions.

“The application/representation which was pending with the central government had abated and it is now necessary to obtain approval of the members afresh by way of a special resolution approving the remuneration paid to Aditya Khaitan during the Financial Year 2016-17,” the notice read.

Moreover, is also seeking approval from the shareholders over Khaitan’s remuneration irrespective of the company’s financial condition.

The same notice to the shareholders states that apart from various perks and allowances, including accommodation, car, travel, medical care and others, a monthly salary of Rs 15 lakh and a bonus of an amount not exceeding six months' salary in a year as may be approved by the board based on the company’s performance, apart from retirement benefits, needs to be given as minimum salary to Khaitan.

McLeod reasoned that as it was not doing well, Khaitan did not draw bonus during 2017-18 and 2018-19 and also forego a special allowance of Rs 4 lakh per month November 2018.

“Accordingly, the effective remuneration of the Managing Director will be considerably lower than what he is entitled to under the terms of his appointment”, the notice said.

On the other hand, McLeod is also seeking approval from the shareholders to enhance its borrowing which may exceed the aggregate of the paid-up capital of the company, its free reserves and securities premium, provided that the total outstanding amount borrowed in excess of the aggregate of the paid-up capital of the company, its free reserves and securities premium, shall not at any time exceed the limit by Rs 1,000 crore.

It reasoned that the company is in the process of restructuring its debt and discussing with the bankers to refinance its existing debt structure. It is aiming at converting its short-term debt to long-term and extend the maturities and interest payment schedules.

In case its debt restructuring proposal is accepted, McLeod would need to borrow in excess of the limits prescribed under section 180(1)(c) of the Act, 2013.