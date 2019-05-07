McLeod Russel shares tumble 8.9% to Rs 37.85 after ratings downgrade

continued to be under pressure, dropping by 8.9 per cent to Rs 37.85 on the BSE, as the firm faced its second credit rating downgrade and pledging of by promoters increased.

While ratings agency Icra downgraded the firm’s term loans as well as fund-based bank facilities from Icra A to Icra BBB-, with a negative outlook, the non-fund based bank facilities has been revised from Icra A2+ to Icra A3. Prior to this downgrade, the ratings agency had revised credit rating and outlook on this company on April 2.

From April 2 to May 7, which coincides with the two ratings revisions, the scrip tanked by 57.26 per cent on the from Rs 88.55 to Rs 37.85.

According to Icra, the rating revisions have factored in further deterioration in McLeod's liquidity profile due to a slower-than-anticipated progress on asset monetisation and continued pressure on the profitability of the core tea operations of the company. The agency reasoned while a majority of the proceeds from the sale of the second tranche of tea estates has been received recently with a delay, McLeod’s overall leveraging remains high. Moreover, its high exposure to weak group companies, including McNally Bharat Engineering has been largely funded by short-term debt, which has further aggravated the tight liquidity position and exposed company's significant refinancing risks.

Sources said a significant part of McLeod’s debt would come up for repayment in the next 3-6 months, which would keep its liquidity position under stress. As on March 31, exposure to group firms was Rs 650 crore, which increased to Rs 1,000 crore by March 31, said sources. A major part of this debt is short-term.

Kaushik Das, analyst at Icra, said, "The liquidity pressure was expected to continue as short-term debts used to fund group exposure would come up for maturity in the upcoming period."