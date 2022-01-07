MEA selects TCS for implementation of 2nd phase of Passport Seva Programme

-
-
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been selected by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for the second phase of the Passport Seva Programme, the country’s largest mission-critical e-governance programme till date, following its successful implementation of the first phase.
In the next phase of the programme, TCS will refresh existing facilities and systems, and develop new solutions to enable the issuance of e-passports using technologies such as biometrics, artificial intelligence (AI), advance data analytics, chatbots, auto-response, natural language processing and the cloud.
“TCS has been playing a vital role in building a Digital India, driving transformation programmes of national importance. Our partnership with MEA over the last decade has become a benchmark in public-private partnership for citizen services. We are pleased to be selected for the next phase of the Passport Seva Program and look forward to driving further innovations and improving citizen experiences using our contextual knowledge and digital technologies,” said Tej Bhatla, business unit head, Public Sector, TCS.
Launched in 2008, the Passport Seva Programme saw TCS transforming the delivery of passport-related services, digitising the processes, and setting global benchmarks in timeliness, transparency, and reliability.
Currently, there are 93 Passport Seva Kendra's (PSK), 428 post office PSK and 36 passport offices.
