Media & entertainment industry pegged at Rs 4.5 trillion by 2023

According to PwC and (M&E) Outlook 2018-23 released by the research firm on Thursday, the Indian is poised to grow at a (CAGR) of 11.28 per cent over the next five years, and reach Rs 4.51 trillion by 2023.







This is significantly higher than the global M&E revenue growth projected at 4.3 per cent for the same period. While new platforms such as over-the-top (OTT) video and are expected to lead the growth, traditional platforms such as TV and print continue to show growth.

OTT video: India's OTT video market will grow at a 21.8% CAGR from Rs 4,464 crore in 2018 to Rs 11, 976 crore in 2023 with subscription set to increase at 23.3% CAGR. India's OTT video market is expected to overtake that of to become the eighth-biggest market in the world by 2023

Internet advertising: Total revenue for in 2018 was Rs 8, 150 crore, a 40.2 per cent year-on-year increase from 2017. The ICC and elections in 2019 are expected to boost advertising spends in 2019. is forecast to be worth Rs 18, 445 crore in 2023

E-sports: While outside sponsorship remains lower than global markets, India's is set to increase at a 36.8 per cent CAGR at the end of the forecast period

Music: India's music, radio, and podcasts market was worth Rs 5,753 crore in 2018, up from Rs 3, 890 crore in 2014. With germinating, total music revenue is forecast to hit Rs 10,858 crore in 2023, rising at a 13.5 per cent CAGR