Media has become more inclusive and dynamic: Havas Group's Rana Barua

You have been in the industry for over 20 years. Could you share three major changes you have seen in media in the last five years? The industry has become far more inclusive, innovative and dynamic, and witnessed a complete evolution in media consumption and habits. This has resulted in a demanding and an extremely aware consumer.

One of the major changes is that the mobile has become the first screen for many. Across the country, irrespective of who you are – the world is now on the mobile. It is also amazing, how age or education is not a barrier anymore for consuming in the ...