MedLife's secret sauce behind delivering medicines in less than 2 hours

Nestled in a lane off Richmond Road, a busy business district in Bengaluru, is a 3,000-square foot stocking and fulfilment centre (FC) of MedLife Express, a division of e-health firm MedLife. As is the case with any FC, the place is thronged by delivery executives and courier vans churning out consignments of retail medicines day in and day out.

But what makes this centre unique is that it is the fastest in the country in terms of handling consignments. Nine of every 10 orders from this facility are processed in less than five minutes. The facility is part of the riches MedLife ...