Meesho announces 11-day reset-and-recharge break for staff mental wellness

SoftBank-backed internet commerce firm Meesho has come up with an 11-day companywide break from October 22 to November 1 for the second year in a row. Called Reset and Recharge, this industry-first initiative will allow the company employees to completely unplug from work and prioritize their mental well-being after the busy festive sale period.
With a deep focus on the holistic well-being of employees, the firm said the move is a reflection of Meesho’s continued commitment to building a people-centric workplace. At a time when burnout and anxiety have emerged as key concerns for today’s workforce, Meesho said Reset and Recharge will show the way for other companies to adopt similar employee-first practices.
“Building a great company culture requires one to acknowledge that work-life balance, rest and rejuvenation are key to employee well-being. With Reset and Recharge, we continue to push the envelope and redefine conventional workplace norms,” said Ashish Kumar Singh, Chief Human Resources Officer, Meesho. “Employees can choose to decompress however they want – whether it’s spending time with near and dear ones, travelling or picking up a new hobby. Such progressive policies have helped augment our employee centricity and industry-leading retention rates.”
Meesho said it has come up with several industry-first and forward-looking policies such as a boundaryless workplace model, infinite wellness leave, 30-week gender-neutral parental leave and 30-day gender reassignment leave. The firm said the Reset and Recharge policy amplifies the company’s concerted efforts toward creating a dynamic workplace built on the pillars of employee flexibility and empowerment.
Meesho said its comprehensive MeeCARE programme, is designed to boost holistic well-being for the employees and their families. It enables employees to balance their professional and personal goals. MeeCARE covers a wide spectrum of wellness initiatives through a combination of policies, benefits and other interventions.
First Published: Wed, September 21 2022. 21:59 IST
