Meesho announces 11-day reset-and-recharge break for staff mental wellness

SoftBank-backed internet commerce firm has come up with an 11-day companywide break from October 22 to November 1 for the second year in a row. Called Reset and Recharge, this industry-first initiative will allow the company employees to completely unplug from work and prioritize their mental well-being after the busy festive sale period.

With a deep focus on the holistic well-being of employees, the firm said the move is a reflection of Meesho’s continued commitment to building a people-centric workplace. At a time when burnout and anxiety have emerged as key concerns for today’s workforce, said Reset and Recharge will show the way for other to adopt similar employee-first practices.

“Building a great company culture requires one to acknowledge that work-life balance, rest and rejuvenation are key to employee well-being. With Reset and Recharge, we continue to push the envelope and redefine conventional workplace norms,” said Ashish Kumar Singh, Chief Human Resources Officer, . “Employees can choose to decompress however they want – whether it’s spending time with near and dear ones, travelling or picking up a new hobby. Such progressive policies have helped augment our employee centricity and industry-leading retention rates.”

Meesho said it has come up with several industry-first and forward-looking policies such as a boundaryless workplace model, infinite wellness leave, 30-week gender-neutral parental leave and 30-day gender reassignment leave. The firm said the Reset and Recharge policy amplifies the company’s concerted efforts toward creating a dynamic workplace built on the pillars of employee flexibility and empowerment.

Meesho said its comprehensive MeeCARE programme, is designed to boost holistic well-being for the employees and their families. It enables employees to balance their professional and personal goals. MeeCARE covers a wide spectrum of wellness initiatives through a combination of policies, benefits and other interventions.