Meesho becomes India's most downloaded app across all categories

E-commerce platform Meesho, the reseller and marketplace platform combined in one, has pitchforked itself into the position of India’s most downloaded app across all segments. According to data by Sensor Tower that examines apps in Google Play, Meesho has left Instagram, WhatsApp, Google, Amazon and Flipkart far behind.

In the second week of May, it was ranked 36th among the most downloaded apps. But in July, it hit the top slot where it has remained for over two weeks (see chart). According to Meesho, the app has seen over 100 million downloads, that’s a tenfold jump in a ...