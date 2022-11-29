JUST IN
Business Standard

Challenge for new BSE chief: Keep NSE, the rival he helped build, in check

Having spent nearly two decades at the country's largest bourse, Ramamurthy is among the early architects of NSE and understands all the cogs of the exchange wheel like only a few others

Topics
BSE | NSE | Indian stock exchanges

Samie Modak & Khushboo Tiwari  |  Mumbai 

BSE, sensex, market, shares, stocks, trading, brokers, investment, investors, growth, results, Q, earnings
At BSE, S Ramamurthy's vital stint at NSE will come in more handier as the countryâ€™s oldest bourse will look to develop some cracks in NSEâ€™s dominance

S Ramamurthy has been an interesting choice for the publicly-listed BSE, which has seen its chief move to bigger rival -- the National Stock Exchange (NSE) -- in July.

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 20:46 IST

