Mensa Brands acquires online kidswear firm LilPicks for unknown sum

Mensa Brands has acquired LilPicks, an emerging digital-first fashion brand in the kids wear segment. Mensa Brands is a technology-led ‘House of Brands’ built for the e-commerce industry. The value of the transaction was not revealed by the firms.
Founded in 2017, LilPicks has witnessed rapid growth over the past four years by offering trendy, quality, designer, and affordable clothing, and accessories for kids. Owing to its strong value proposition, LilPicks has successfully expanded its presence in overseas markets such as, Malaysia, Singapore, Nepal and other Asian countries, apart from retailing on leading Indian e-commerce platforms, such as, Flipkart, Myntra, Amazon, Nykaa, FirstCry and Ajio among others.
“Being part of Mensa Brands will help skyrocket Lilpicks’ journey,” said Riya Gupta, Founder of LilPicks. “We have set ourselves a target of achieving a 500-crore turnover for LilPicks within the next 4 years, making it a mass premium kids wear brand, while also venturing into some interesting emerging categories.”
LilPicks offers a range of stylish and affordable kids’ apparel and accessories for various occasions like festivals, birthdays, and weddings, as well as a lot of trendy semi-formal, formal, Indian, western and Indo western products. The enterprise was founded by Riya Gupta with a small seed fund after she noticed a stark shortage of designer kids wear and has today morphed into a leading brand in the kids wear segment online, growing exponentially at 3X of last year’s sales. LilPicks is a zero-discount brand, generating sales organically without heavy marketing spends, owing to its quality made-in-India products. So far, it has generated employment for 200 people and served lakhs of customers.
“We are very excited to add LilPicksto our portfolio of breakout brands and work together to propel it to India’s top kids fashion brand,” said Ananth Narayanan, founder and CEO of Mensa Brands. “The kids wear segment is emerging with a lot of white spaces, giving us the perfect opportunity to grow the brand with the right product mix and distribution.”
Mensa acquires digital-first brands operating in different categories, including fashion and apparel, home and garden, beauty and personal care, food, and others. The enterprise is fast and founder-friendly and closes end-to-end acquisitions within 4-6 weeks. Mensa believes that e-commerce in India is at an inflection point of non-linear growth offering the best opportunity to build global brands from India.
