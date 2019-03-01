Mercedes-Benz V-Class is more suited for business than pleasure

Beyond business saloons, sporty sedans and luxury hatchbacks, how else does a premium automobile manufacturer position its products? Well, the way Mercedes-Benz has, with its V-Class — a shuttle designed to package luxury and functionality.

The six-seater is built for long journeys, especially when you don't want to waste time and would rather wrap up meetings while, say, on the road to the airport. Sliding doors, conference-style chairs that face each other and table panels that swivel to accommodate laptops, files and other business accessories are among the features ...