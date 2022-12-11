JUST IN
At $171 billion in 2022, India Inc clinches highest ever yearly M&As

Domestic deals to fuel M&As in the new year as global slowdown looms

Topics
HDFC Bank | HDFC | Merger and Acquisition

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

merger
Deal street remained busy this year with Indian companies becoming aggressive on overseas acquisitions

Aided by the $57.8-billion merger of HDFC Bank and HDFC, India Inc reported its highest ever mergers and acquisitions in calendar 2022 at $171 billion as against deals worth $145 billion announced last year.

First Published: Sun, December 11 2022. 23:29 IST

