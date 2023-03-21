Merlin Group plans to develop a World Trade Center in Kolkata

The World Trade Centers Association and developer, Merlin Group, have entered into an agreement for developing a in spread across 3.5 million square feet.

The License Agreement for the project was duly executed between Scott Wang, vice president, World Trade Centers Association (WTCA), Asia Pacific region, and Sushil Mohta, chairman along with Saket Mohta, managing director of Merlin Group, Kolkata, on Tuesday. The investment in the under-construction project located in Salt Lake, West Bengal is pegged at around Rs 1,500 crore.

Commenting, Scott Wang, said that it would support in attracting business with overseas countries and also promote trade and business through 320 World Trade Centres spread over nearly 100 countries across the world.

Sushil Mohta, said, the proposed would reinforce the economic prosperity of West Bengal as well as Eastern India by forging collaboration with international trade bodies and investors from other countries through other members. The proposed World Trade Center, he added, would contribute significantly to the state exchequer and would create 30,000 jobs.

The oldest World Trade Center in India is in Mumbai. There are Centers in Bangalore, Chennai, New Delhi, Noida, Pune, among others.