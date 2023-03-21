JUST IN
Tata Motors to raise prices of commercial vehicles by 5% from April
Mondelez India to pump in Rs 4,000 crore over the next three years
Merlin Group plans to develop a World Trade Center in Kolkata
Coal, crude spike leads port cargo charge in FY23, shows govt data
Turkish Airlines wants additional traffic rights to IndiGo: CEO Bilal Eksi
Tata Motors announces hikes in commercial vehicle prices by 5% from April 1
Hackers targeted Microsoft, Google, Apple via zero-day exploitation in 2022
NTPC arm signs pact with Indian Army for setting up green hydrogen plants
Domestic expected to see double digit growth in FY24: JK Tyre MD
Honda Motorcycle announces fresh line up for 2023 international race
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Coal, crude spike leads port cargo charge in FY23, shows govt data
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Merlin Group plans to develop a World Trade Center in Kolkata

The oldest World Trade Center in India is in Mumbai. There are Centers in Bangalore, Chennai, New Delhi, Noida, Pune, among others

Topics
Real Estate  | World Trade Center | Kolkata

BS Reporter  |  Kolkata 

Infra investments: Getting the mojo back

The World Trade Centers Association and real estate developer, Merlin Group, have entered into an agreement for developing a World Trade Center in Kolkata spread across 3.5 million square feet.

The License Agreement for the project was duly executed between Scott Wang, vice president, World Trade Centers Association (WTCA), Asia Pacific region, and Sushil Mohta, chairman along with Saket Mohta, managing director of Merlin Group, Kolkata, on Tuesday. The investment in the under-construction project located in Salt Lake, West Bengal is pegged at around Rs 1,500 crore.

Commenting, Scott Wang, said that it would support in attracting business with overseas countries and also promote trade and business through 320 World Trade Centres spread over nearly 100 countries across the world.

Sushil Mohta, said, the proposed World Trade Center would reinforce the economic prosperity of West Bengal as well as Eastern India by forging collaboration with international trade bodies and investors from other countries through other World Trade Center members. The proposed World Trade Center, he added, would contribute significantly to the state exchequer and would create 30,000 jobs.

The oldest World Trade Center in India is in Mumbai. There are Centers in Bangalore, Chennai, New Delhi, Noida, Pune, among others.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Real Estate

First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 20:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.