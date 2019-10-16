Metro on rocky route: A Catch 22 situation for the future of urban projects

Some weeks from now, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), a joint venture of the Union and Delhi governments, will be running the operations of 11.7 km metro network in Gurugram, the country’s first privately-funded metro system. The two lines of the Rapid Metro Gurgaon are currently owned by the state government-owned Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC), which took them over after the IL&FS group, imploding under a financial scandal, exited on September 9.

This is the second private metro that DMRC has taken over. In 2013, it took over the Delhi Airport Metro ...