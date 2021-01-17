Mfg can add half a trillion dollars to economy in next 5 yrs: Pawan Goenka

Pawan Goenka, managing director and CEO at Mahindra and Mahindra tells Shally Seth Mohile that the budget should be sharply focused on demand generation. It should also lay a definitive path to make manufacturing more competitive. This will lead to demand pull and generate employment.

Edited excerpts: How do you see overall demand in the auto market panning out in relation to the economy? Many thought the demand will not last beyond the festive season. But it still remains very strong. Clearly the demand that we are seeing now is structural and not pent-up. The question is whether ...