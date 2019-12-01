MG Motor India sells 3239 Hector units in November, eyes expansion

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

MG Motor India unveils MG Hector

MG Motor India on Sunday said it has retailed 3,239 Hector units in November.

"The sustained momentum highlights how our debut offering in India continues to win the hearts of our customers," MG Motor India Director Sales Rakesh Sidana said in a statement.

The company is focused on expanding its service network to cater to the service needs of customers, he added.

"Most of the expansion in the next few months will be on dedicated service outlets," Sidana said.

MG Motor India currently has over 150 centres across India and aims to further strengthen its network count to 250 centres by March 2020.

First Published: Sun, December 01 2019. 11:02 IST

