MG Motor India will lead race to build EVs priced below Rs 10 lakh: Chaba

Chinese-owned British car brand Morris Garages on Thursday unveiled the ZS model — India’s second all-electric SUV, after Hyundai’s Kona. Rajeev Chaba, head of MG Motors India, tells Arindam Majumder the e-vehicle will become mainstream when a car is launched in the below Rs 10-lakh segment and that the company is planning a strategy to win the EV race in India.

Edited excerpts: MG Motors has two products in India, and the second product is niche and in the high-price segment. Isn’t the risk factor high? The company’s approach has been ...