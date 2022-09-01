MG Motor India sales drop by 11.4% in Aug, blames supply chain volatility

-
Carmaker MG Motor India on Thursday reported a 11.4 per cent drop in retail sales at 3,823 units in August due to supply chain volatility.
The company, which is owned by Chinese automaker SAIC, had sold 4,315 units in August 2021. Auto companies in India dispatch to dealers as sales.
"The volatility in supply chains continues to cause many production challenges, however, this is expected to improve from next month onwards," said MG Motor India in a statement.
The company said that in order to meet customer demand it has undertaken initiatives like localisation and introducing executive vehicle variants in its product mix. MG continues to have a strong order book with a positive outlook for the upcoming launches, it said.
The company on Wednesday launched Advanced Gloster at a starting price of Rs 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom). "The Next-Gen Hector, slated for a year-end launch, is expected to add to the growing momentum," it said.
MG Motor India's manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat, has an annual production capacity of 1,25,000 vehicles and employs nearly 2,500 workers.
First Published: Thu, September 01 2022. 11:31 IST