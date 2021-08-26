MIAL raises Rs 7,200 cr via NCDs and foreign loans, refinances debt

Gautam Adani-owned Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) has raised Rs 7,200 crore via non-convertible debentures and loans from foreign lenders to refinance its

The capital raise happened last month and around Rs 6,500 crore of loans owned to domestic lenders were repaid. Crisil has withdrawn the rating for MIAL’s on receipt of no dues certificate from banks, it said earlier this week.

Last month, the Adanis completed the acquisition of MIAL from GVK group. At that time the airport company’s board approved proposals to issue and allot redeemable non-convertible debentures worth around Rs 4,000 crore to banks and financial institutions including Barclays Bank, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered Bank. The remainder was raised through loans, a source aware of the matter said.

The debentures carry a coupon rate of 10.75-12 per cent, have a tenure of 12-25 months and are secured by pledge of Adani group’s 74 per cent stake in MIAL and charge over various assets.

While JP Morgan Securities invested Rs 1,500 crore, Barclays Bank, Standard Chartered and Deutsche Bank invested Rs 1,127 crore, Rs 900 crore, Rs 500 crore, respectively, in the debentures.

Along with payment of overdue loans, the has also infused Rs 700 crore in MIAL towards capital expenditure and finance. “The group’s investment plans for airports foresees a recovery in the sector to pre-Covid-19 level by 2023-24. The group is also working on a long-term finance plan for and expects it to be in place by November,” the source added.

The did not respond to an email query. Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan declined comment.

In January Crisil had downgraded the airport’s crediting rating to ‘D’ or default due to delays in servicing obligations. The disruption of air travel last March due to Covid-19 outbreak exacerbated its woes. Delays in real estate monetisation and weakening cash flow due to the pandemic hurt its liquidity and the airport operator sought restructuring of loans.

As per provisional figures MIAL made a loss of Rs 506 crore on a revenue of Rs 1,773 crore in FY 21. In FY 20 it had posted a loss of Rs 316 crore on a revenue of Rs 3,523 crore.

A sector expert said “While domestic air traffic is recovering, airports are not generating enough from non-aeronautical sources. In such circumstances and given payment defaults by MIAL, domestic lenders would have found it difficult to extend fresh capital.”

The Adanis already have six airports in their portfolio and with the addition of the the group will control 25 per cent of passenger footfalls and 33 per cent of India's air cargo and make the group India's largest airport infrastructure company.

“Our larger objective is to reinvent airports as ecosystems that drive local economic development and act as the nuclei around which we can catalyse aviation-linked businesses. These include metropolitan developments that span entertainment facilities, e-commerce and logistics capabilities, aviation dependent industries, smart city developments, and other innovative business concepts,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the said last month at the time of takeover.