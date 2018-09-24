Michael Patsalos-Fox succeeds John E Klein as Cognizant's new chairman

on Monday announced that its board of directors has elected board member as its new chairman. He succeeds John E Klein, who has served as chairman for nearly 15 years and will remain a board member.

Patsalos-Fox, 65, was elected to the board in July 2012 and serves on the finance, management development and compensation, and nominating, governance and public affairs committees.

Until October 2013, he was a senior partner at global management consulting firm McKinsey & Company, where he worked for 32 years. During his tenure at McKinsey, he served on its board of directors for 12 years and was chairman for the Americas for 6 years.





Patsalos-Fox is currently chairman, president and CEO of Vidyo, a leading visual communications services provider. Previously, he was chief executive officer of Stroz Friedberg, Inc, a global cybersecurity firm, a position he held from 2013 to 2016.



Klein, 77, was elected to Cognizant's board in March 1998 and has served as chairman since December 2003. Since that time, has grown from a small technology and integration firm into a world-class provider of business and digital consulting, services and solutions that are helping transform the world's leading businesses. Under Klein's leadership on the board, Cognizant's valuation has increased approximately 500-fold from its 1998 IPO.