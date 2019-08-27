Microland repositions service offerings with bigger Internet of Things play

Bengaluru-headquartered firm Microland has repositioned its offerings with focus on digital services, especially on (IoT), as the company entered its 30th year of operations.

The firm has undergone a rebranding exercise with a tag line ‘making digital happen’. “Looking at the way technology is going to influence business, we are repositioning ourselves with focus on IoT, which is a huge opportunity globally,” said Pradeep Kar, founder and chairman, Microland. The company is currently focusing on industries like energy and utilities working with many oil & gas and renewable energy players.