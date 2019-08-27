Microland repositions service offerings with bigger Internet of Things play

.
Bengaluru-headquartered IT services
firm Microland has repositioned its offerings with focus on digital services, especially on Internet of Things
(IoT), as the company entered its 30th year of operations.
The firm has undergone a rebranding exercise with a tag line ‘making digital happen’. “Looking at the way technology is going to influence business, we are repositioning ourselves with focus on IoT, which is a huge opportunity globally,” said Pradeep Kar, founder and chairman, Microland. The company is currently focusing on industries like energy and utilities working with many oil & gas and renewable energy players.
