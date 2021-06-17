Microsoft names Nadella as chairman, rewards him for refocusing company

-
ALSO READ
Blackstone chief Schwarzman commits $5 mn to India in pandemic aid
Microsoft Teams now has 145 mn daily active users globally: Satya Nadella
Satya Nadella, lawmakers appalled by acts of hate against Asian Americans
Microsoft to showcase next generation of Windows operating sys on June 24
Big tech needs clearer laws on online speech: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
-
Microsoft Corp. named Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella as board chairman, strengthening his influence at the world’s largest software maker after more than seven years as the top executive.
Nadella, 53, succeeds John Thompson, who will return to the role of lead independent director, a position he held before being named chairman in 2014, Microsoft said Wednesday in a statement.
The change is a vote of confidence in Nadella, who was appointed CEO in February 2014. Thompson, 72, has been scaling back his work as chairman over the past few years, Microsoft said. The two have been discussing the new roles since last fall.
When Nadella took the CEO job, Bill Gates stepped down as chairman of the company he co-founded, significantly reducing his role at Microsoft, and Thompson was tapped to replace him. The idea was that Nadella would benefit from mentoring by Thompson, a technology executive for several decades.
Microsoft has undergone a rebirth during Nadella’s leadership, recovering from failures in the mobile phone and internet search market, as well as a waning of the importance of its flagship Windows operating system. Nadella has refocused the company around cloud computing, mobile applications and artificial intelligence while breathing new life into the Office software franchise by shifting it more to the cloud and to other operating systems.
The company’s shares have soared more than sevenfold and its market value is approaching $2 trillion as Microsoft has been restored to the ranks of the top technology companies.
Nadella, the company’s third CEO, will also be the third chairman in Microsoft’s history, following Gates and Thompson. Steve Ballmer, the CEO before Nadella, never held the chairmanship as Gates kept that title for Ballmer’s entire tenure.
Thompson will remain active as lead independent director, overseeing Nadella’s compensation, succession planning, governance and board operations, Microsoft said in the statement.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU