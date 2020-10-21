Mid-single digit growth in India market in July-Sept quarter: Nestle

-
-
Swiss food and beverages giant Nestlé recorded strong mid-single-digit growth in India during the July-September 2020 quarter.
Buoyed by the demand for ready-to-cook items during the pandemic, it witnessed higher demand for Maggi, Nescafé, and KitKat, the company informed its investors during an earnings call on Wednesday. Its performance remained better than the previous quarter, when it had posted a meagre 2.6 percent rise in sales in the country.
Demand for its instant noodles and coffee continued to surge. During the lockdown, Nestlé had seen demand for Maggi, dairy whiteners, packaged milk, and coffee grow thanks to in-home consumption, which led to stock-outs at retail outlets.
