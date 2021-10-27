Mid-sized IT firm Virtusa Corp ropes in three new senior leaders

Corporation, a mid sized information technology services firm said Tuesday it had appointed a new team including a new industry vertical's chief executive officer, a new chief financial officer and chief technology officer.

Samir Dhir was named CEO-Global Markets and Industries, a newly formed role, to lead profit and loss management for all industry groups and markets worldwide. Dhir has been with for 11 years. Prior to this role, he led the overall P&L management for the Americas.

Amit Bajoria has been appointed as Virtusa’s new CFO, his predecessor who had previously resigned. Bajoria has over 20 years of experience at Wipro, most recently as Senior Vice President, Finance and Global Controller, where he was responsible for deal structuring, financial reporting, Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) reporting, financial controls, and Merger and Acquisition activities.

Ram Meenakshisundaram has been appointed as Virtusa’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO), a new role within to lead lines of service including technology strategy and solutions, building digital competencies and capabilities, and working with Virtusa’s alliance group to enable partner solutions.

Meenakshisundaram has over 30 years of industry experience, with his last 16 years in roles at Cognizant, most recently as Head of Delivery, Growth Markets, where he was responsible for leading a $4 billion business with a geographically distributed team. He also served on the executive team at Cognizant.

“The addition of Ram and Amit bolster an already solid leadership team, and their experience and track records will contribute to the growth path we’re on. Samir has done a tremendous job in leading our Americas business, and I’m confident in his ability to build upon that success,” said Santosh Thomas, CEO of Virtusa.

These appointments report to Santosh Thomas, CEO and are effective immediately.