Mid-tier IT companies may do better than larger peers, say analysts

Mid-tier IT services firms like L&T Infotech (LTI), Mphasis, Mindtree and L&T Technology Services are likely to perform better in the coming quarters as compared to their larger peers, say analysts.

According to industry analysts and brokerage firms, these companies are structurally better-placed to grow at a faster rate than their larger peers such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HCL Technologies, and Wipro. The ability to forge partnerships with large technology firms in niche areas and strong leadership are seen as the factors behind these optimistic ...