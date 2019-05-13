Mid-tier IT services companies hiring top executives from larger peers

Mid-tier IT services companies are increasingly hiring top executives from their larger peers in their bid to scale up faster. Experience in handling large clients and private equity firms’ preference for professionals with previous work experience in big firms are seen as key factors driving this phenomenon, said industry experts.

Among the big firms, senior executives working in Infosys and HCL Technologies (HCLT) seem to be in demand and many of them have donned the role of chief executive officers (CEOs) in most Indian mid-tier IT firms. Even, professionals working in ...