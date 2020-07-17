Mindspace Business Parks REIT raises Rs 1,125 crore ahead of IPO

-
Mindspace Business Parks REIT, a real estate investment trust sponsored by K Raheja Corp and private equity fund manager Blackstone, has raised Rs 1,125 crore from a bunch of investors ahead of its initial public offering.
The REIT allotted 40.9 million units to a handful of foreign institutional investors including Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and affiliates of Fidelity, Fullerton and Capital group at Rs 275 per unit, according to the offer document.
The REIT aims to raise Rs 4500 crore. The IPO will open on July 27 and close two days later.
