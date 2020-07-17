JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Beauty segment leads India's FMCG recovery to pre-Covid levels in June
Business Standard

Mindspace Business Parks REIT raises Rs 1,125 crore ahead of IPO

The IPO will open on July 27 and close two days later.

Topics
REIT | initial public offerings IPOs | K Raheja Corp

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

cash, currency, notes, funds, investment, shares, growth, profit, loss, tax, money, income, earnings
The REIT aims to raise Rs 4500 crore.

Mindspace Business Parks REIT, a real estate investment trust sponsored by K Raheja Corp and private equity fund manager Blackstone, has raised Rs 1,125 crore from a bunch of investors ahead of its initial public offering.

The REIT allotted 40.9 million units to a handful of foreign institutional investors including Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and affiliates of Fidelity, Fullerton and Capital group at Rs 275 per unit, according to the offer document.

The REIT aims to raise Rs 4500 crore. The IPO will open on July 27 and close two days later.
First Published: Fri, July 17 2020. 23:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU