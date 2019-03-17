Mindtree taps institutions to fend off L&T's hostile takeover bid

The Mindtree founders are reaching out to top clients and engaging with key institutional investors to fend off attempts by engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) from making a hostile takeover bid, sources in the know said. Last week, the Bengaluru-headquartered firm said its board would consider a share-buyback proposal in its next meeting scheduled for March 20.

The announcement of a possible share repurchase has come amid reports of L&T’s board giving the green signal to buy Café Coffee Day founder V G Siddhartha’s 20.41 per cent stake in Mindtree. As ...