Mindtree's Q4 casts doubts on immediate gains for L&T from the buyout

With Larsen and Toubro (L&T) reportedly lapping up nearly 20 per cent of Mindtree’s promoters’ stake, the engineering and infrastructure major has taken its first step towards acquiring the information technology firm. Mindtree’s stock though, didn’t react much (up 0.38 per cent) on Tuesday to the development as the move was on expected lines, and the L&T stock was seen marginally in the red, down about half a per cent.

However, going by Mindtree’s Q4 show, the key question is, how accretive will the buy-out be for L&T in the near- to medium-term. Some ...