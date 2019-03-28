Mindtree strikes conciliatory note, open to 'middle ground' over L&T bid

In a change of stance since it waged a war against the hostile takeover bid by Larsen & Toubro (L&T), the management of Mindtree has sounded a conciliatory note, expressing willingness to sit on the negotiation table with the engineering major.

In his first interaction after Tuesday's board meeting, Mindtree Co-founder and Executive Chairman Krishnakumar Natarajan indicated that a “middle ground” could certainly be explored through mutual discussions between the two parties to protect the interests of all stakeholders of the IT firm. He also hinted that while the ...