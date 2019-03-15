Mindtree to consider share buyback proposal; size may be Rs 1,000 crore

said on Friday it would consider a proposal on its next board meet on March 20. This came amid reports suggesting Larsen & Toubro’s board had approved a proposal to purchase V G Siddhartha’s 21 per cent stake in The engineering major, however, denied the reports and said it didn't comment on market speculation.

While didn't provide any details on the amount of buyback, sources in the know said it could be to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore.

Analysts and officials said that holding a when one of the largest shareholders was planning to offload his stake was unprecedented and could create hurdles for any rival technology firm to come on board.

"Looks like there’s a big disconnect between the single-largest shareholder and the management. No company announces a buyback when a large shareholder is trying to sell his stake," said V Balakrishnan, former Infosys board member and chairman of Exfinity Venture Partners. "As the price goes up, the transaction will be revisited by the interested party. It will now be costlier for any entity to take control over the company."

Siddhartha, the founder of Coffee Day group, is in advanced stage of discussions with a clutch of entities, including private equity players and L&T, to offload his stake in the IT firm. But with founders' reluctance to shed their stakes of around 13.32 per cent, the situation has turned tricky. In January, A M Naik, executive chairman of L&T group, had confirmed that the engineering major was looking at acquiring stakes in Mindtree.

Mindtree, which had conducted a share repurchase worth Rs 270 crore in 2017, seems to be preparing itself to fight a hostile takeover. Since instruments like buyback usually pushes up share prices apart from reducing the float, many analysts said the current management might be trying to reward shareholders in their bid to win their loyalty.

"This buyback might be an attempt to get shareholders on the management's side. It will be useful in case of an open offer, where shareholders have to choose between the current management and a new one," said Pareekh Jain of Pareekh Consulting. "From whichever angle you see, it seems like a classic boardroom battle is about to begin."

Another source close to the development said: "It is prudent policy to reward the shareholders who have put faith on the current management for a long time. Also, Mindtree has a track record of giving good amount of dividends to shareholders. The founders of the IT firm are very serious about retaining control and they will go to any extent."