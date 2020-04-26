Mindtree will get back to growth path faster than others, says Chatterjee

As Mindtree announced its first annual earnings under L&T’s ownership, the mid-tier IT firm has taken a strategic call to bag more multi-year annuity deals. However, as the Covid-19 crisis hits the global economy, the IT firm is staring at a dip in revenue in some of its key verticals like travel and hospitality, and retail.

Chief Executive and Managing Director Debashis Chatterjee tells Debasis Mohapatra that the company is looking out for new revenue streams to compensate for any possible loss this financial year. Mindtree has bagged $1.2 billion worth of large ...