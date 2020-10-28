Ministry of education appoints Shashi Kiran Shetty as chairman of NITIE

-
Shashi Kiran Shetty, chairman of Allcargo Logistics and Gati, has been appointed by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, as the Chairman of the Society and Board of Governors (BoG) of the National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE), one of India's premium and only institution offering post graduate courses in Industrial Engineering.
NITIE, located in a sprawling 63-acre campus at Powai, Mumbai, was established by the Government of India in 1963 with the assistance of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) through the International Labour Organization (ILO) to create skilled professionals.
Shetty’s tenure with NITIE will start from 7th November 2020 for a period of four years.
Today, NITIE offers post graduate diplomas in various fields of management and industrial engineering, doctoral fellowship programs and also trains over 2000 professionals through its various week-long Management Development Programs (MDPs) and the Unit Based Programs (UBPs) in different areas of industrial engineering and management.
Shetty, a pioneer in the field of logistics, brings to the table a wide-ranging industry experience that involves spearheading operations across diverse logistics verticals, in over 180 countries around the world and more than 19,800 PIN Codes right into India’s hinterlands.
“We are extremely happy to welcome Mr. Shashi Kiran Shetty as the Chairman of the Board of Governors of NITIE. NITIE has set high standards of excellence when it comes to striking the right balance between academic knowledge and industrial application. A self-made entrepreneur and astute businessman like Shetty who also appreciates the importance of education and learning will surely prove to be a noteworthy asset to the institution. We look forward to working together under his dynamic leadership in the emerging situation and explore opportunities in Industry 4.0 and global supply chains in the backdrop of Aatmanirbhar Bharat”, the release quoted Prof. Manoj Tiwari, director at NITIE as saying.
