Minor metals will drive value generation, going forward: Hindustan Zinc CEO

Sunil Duggal dwells on HZL's sharp focus on low-cost operations, structural design changes and opening new mining areas to deliver a robust performance in H2 of FY20 and in FY21 Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL), the Vedanta Group's flagship, is strengthening its presence in minor metals, which promise to become a new source of value generation beyond mainstream expansion.

Apart from copper and cadmium, the company is focussing on other minor metals such as bismuth, antimony, cobalt, and nickel in order to position itself as a global natural resource enterprise. In an interview with ...