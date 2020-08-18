Minority shareholding shuffle seen at CG Power; Blue Diamond picks 7% stake

In less than two weeks after Tube Investments announced a Rs 700 crore deal to take control at and Industrial Solutions, the company has seen changes at the minority shareholding level. Existing investors KKR, YES Bank and L&T Finance have sold stakes in the open market, while new investors like Blue Diamond Properties have stepped in.

According to data shared with the exchanges, Blue Diamond Properties Private Ltd bought a 6.6 per cent stake in from the open market on Monday. Another investor - Singularity Holdings - also acquired 0.6 per cent in the company the same day.

The bulk sale deals in the company scrip seen in the last one week included KKR, Vistra ITCL India and L&T Finance. Data compiled from the exchanges shows that since August 7, KKR India debt opportunities fund II sold 1.2 per cent stake in the company, KKR Indian Financial Services sold 5. 8 per cent in two tranches, L&T Finance sold 10 per cent in two tranches and Vistra ITCL sold another 0.8 per cent stake.

As of June end, KKR India debt opportunities fund II held 1.91 per cent of the voting rights, and KKR India Financial Services held 8.10 per cent. L&T Finance’s holding as of June end was at 10 per cent, with its bulk sale in August, L&T Finance has made a full exit.

On August 7, Murugappa Group’s Tube Investments and said the two have entered into an agreement for allotment of equity shares and issuance of warrants, aggregating to a value of Rs 700 crore. Post allotment of securities, Tube Investments will acquire control over the company and will have the right to appoint a majority of the directors on the company board.

CG Power in August 2019 hit headlines when the company informed the exchanges of a Risk and Audit Committee (RAC) report which detailed multiple dubious transactions at the company. The report indicated it to be an employee-led fraud.

The RAC report also said that the net worth of the company had been understated owing to unauthorised write-offs. The findings later led to a Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) ban on promoter Gautam Thapar from accessing the capital market.

In addition to KKR and L&T Finance, Bharti (SBM) Holdings and YES Bank were some of the shareholders of CG Power as of June end. YES Bank became a shareholder of CG Power in May 2019, when it invoked the pledge on Gautam Thapar’s shares in CG Power, which also resulted in the promoter’s exit as a shareholder from the company. At its prime in March 2014, Thapar’s stake in CG Power was over 40 per cent.