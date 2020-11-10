Mitsubishi Corp picks minority stake in TVS SCS for undisclosed amount

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited (TVS SCS), an integrated Supply Chain Management Services company and part of the $8.5 billion TVS group, today announced that Mitsubishi Corporation (MC), Japan, has invested in TVS SCS for a minority stake for an undisclosed amount.

MC’s investment is through a secondary market transaction which will allow an existing investor - Tata Opportunities Fund - to secure a partial exit. The Tata Opportunities Fund (TOF) initially came on board in 2015 as a minority partner and has invested across multiple rounds in TVS SCS to fund acquisitions and to support TVS SCS’ future growth. TOF, however, will continue to hold a residual stake and remains a key strategic investment partner for TVS SCS.

R. Dinesh, Managing Director, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, TVS SCS has successfully pivoted into new segments and addressed opportunities arising out of Covid-19 through customer-focused offerings and digital capabilities. "Our innovative solutions and differentiated approach make TVS SCS a preferred supply chain partner to our clients. Through our partnership with Mitsubishi Corporation, we aim to accelerate our growth in the years to come.”

For TVS SCS, this investment will further strengthen its leadership position, to a much larger customer footprint, by extending its complete suite of digital supply chain solutions and value-added services.

He said, TVS SCS’ key strength has been its ability to provide globally integrated solutions by leveraging its digital capabilities together with its international footprint across UK/Europe, Asia and the USA. The company adopts emerging technologies such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, internet of things (IoT), vision technology, amongst others to develop new mobility solutions for its customers. Its strategy of seamlessly integrating its unique digital capabilities with its wide physical network helps drive operational efficiencies and cost optimisation for its clients.

TVS SCS was started as a business unit of T V Sundram Iyengar & Sons Ltd in 1995 and was later established as a separate company - TVS Logistics Services Limited (TVS LSL), in December 2004. The company rebranded itself as TVS Supply Chain Solutions in 2019.

The company got presence in markets such as the UK, the USA, Germany, Spain, Singapore, Australia and other territories, TVS Supply Chain Solutions has been able to deliver value to its customers in every country of its presence, through continuous innovation, differentiation and quality of service.

With about 18,000 plus skilled workforce, TVS SCS manages over 20 million square feet of warehouse space in India.