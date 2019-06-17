MobiKwik partners DT One for recharge facility in more than 150 countries

Digital payments provider MobiKwik on Monday said it had forayed into international market by tying up with DT One, a global business-to-business (B2B) network, for mobile recharge in more than 150 countries across 550 mobile operators.

The firm claimed such international foray was the first of its kind for any Indian digital payments player. “This foray will enable millions — immigrants in India from across the globe, students studying abroad and frequent travellers — the power of connectivity at their finger tips via the new feature on the MobiKwik app,” ...