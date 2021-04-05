MobiKwik: What makes the firebrand co-founders defensive about company

In the week gone by, Bipin Preet Singh, the co-founder of MobiKwik, went on a blocking spree on Twitter. The reason: people tagging him, asking him to own up to an alleged data breach at his firm which impacted the data of 3.5 million users.

This isn’t the first time Singh has done something like this — blocking people on Twitter for demanding accountability — but that does not take away from the effort and dedication with which he and his co-founder Upasana Taku have built the payments firm. Taku, 41, and Singh, 40, are also married to each other, and ...