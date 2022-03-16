Mobile game developer LILA Games raises $10mn in series A funding round

Mobile game development company LILA Games, has raised $10 million in Series A financing round. The round was led by Rainfall and included participation from BITKRAFT Ventures, Galaxy Interactive, Sequoia Capital, and KRAFTON, Inc. In addition, notable angel investors also participated including Ryan Wyatt, CEO of Polygon Studios, Tanay Tayal, Co-founder and CEO of Moonfrog Labs, and Thomas Vu, producer of Arcane: League of Legends.

LILA will use the investment to develop their first title and to further build out their Bangalore, India based team.

LILA was founded by Joseph Kim, former Chief Product Officer at SEGA and Studio Lead at FunPlus; Paul Leydon, former lead game designer at FunPlus and MZ, and Avinash Pandey, previous Co-Founder of JUNE Gaming & Ycombinator Alumni. Previously having launched top-grossing mobile game titles such as King of Avalon and Game of War, the team has combined their years of experience to launch a highly social survival/looter game.

“LILA aspires to build a different kind of organization with a culture that enables learning, focuses as much on organizational improvement as well as product improvement, and provides equal opportunities. We strongly believe that the emergence of India as an upcoming global leader in gaming, and its potential to develop best-in-class talent in the F2P gaming industry will give us long-term structural advantage.” Commented Joseph Kim, CEO of LILA Games.

“Very rarely have I seen a team that is so obsessed with building a company around a vision with culture first and a level of executional excellence that stands best in class. Our confidence in LILA Games’ vision is unchanged but our confidence in the team has only been growing ever since we led the Seed Round early last year. LILA’s first game ‘BLACK’ will redefine the mobile shooter genre, which I can say with certainty and excitement while I witness the game coming together,” commented Jens Hilgers, Founding General Partner at BITKRAFT Ventures.