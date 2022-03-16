Mobile game developer LILA Games raises $10mn in series A funding round

-
ALSO READ
Live video infrastructure startup 100ms raises $20 mn in Series A funding
Indian co-founded edtech startup Cialfo extends series B funding to $60 mn
Game-streaming platform Loco raises Rs 330 cr in Hashed-led funding round
Volopay raises $29 mn from Winklevoss twins, JAM Fund, and others
ExactSpace Technologies raises $1.4 mn in seed funding led by Thermax
-
Mobile game development company LILA Games, has raised $10 million in Series A financing round. The round was led by Rainfall and included participation from BITKRAFT Ventures, Galaxy Interactive, Sequoia Capital, and KRAFTON, Inc. In addition, notable angel investors also participated including Ryan Wyatt, CEO of Polygon Studios, Tanay Tayal, Co-founder and CEO of Moonfrog Labs, and Thomas Vu, producer of Arcane: League of Legends.
LILA Games will use the investment to develop their first title and to further build out their Bangalore, India based team.
LILA Games was founded by Joseph Kim, former Chief Product Officer at SEGA and Studio Lead at FunPlus; Paul Leydon, former lead game designer at FunPlus and MZ, and Avinash Pandey, previous Co-Founder of JUNE Gaming & Ycombinator Alumni. Previously having launched top-grossing mobile game titles such as King of Avalon and Game of War, the team has combined their years of experience to launch a highly social survival/looter game.
“LILA Games aspires to build a different kind of organization with a culture that enables learning, focuses as much on organizational improvement as well as product improvement, and provides equal opportunities. We strongly believe that the emergence of India as an upcoming global leader in gaming, and its potential to develop best-in-class talent in the F2P gaming industry will give us long-term structural advantage.” Commented Joseph Kim, CEO of LILA Games.
“Very rarely have I seen a team that is so obsessed with building a company around a vision with culture first and a level of executional excellence that stands best in class. Our confidence in LILA Games’ vision is unchanged but our confidence in the team has only been growing ever since we led the Seed Round early last year. LILA’s first game ‘BLACK’ will redefine the mobile shooter genre, which I can say with certainty and excitement while I witness the game coming together,” commented Jens Hilgers, Founding General Partner at BITKRAFT Ventures.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU