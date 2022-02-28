Mobile Premier League (MPL) makes inroads into Europe, partners GameDuell

Mobile Premier League, one of the world’s largest mobile and skill gaming platforms, said that it has joined hands with GameDuell in line with its strategy to expand operations across key global markets.

Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, GameDuell is one of Europe’s most experienced games studios. It is also a global leader in community card and board games, a cross-platform gaming community with more than 40 casual online skill games delivered in seven languages.

GameDuell becomes part of the MPL family. Following this transaction, MPL now has a presence across three continents of Europe, Asia and North America. The didn’t reveal the value of this deal.

“We are excited to expand our operations to Europe after having successfully ventured into Indonesia and the U.S,” said Sai Srinivas, co-founder and CEO, MPL. “We believe our collaboration with GameDuell will give us the right strategic support and expertise to take this new journey forward and help us continue to offer exemplary gaming experience for both India and the world. We welcome the incredibly talented GameDuell team onboard, and together we look forward to creating best in class gaming experiences and growing the Mobile F2P segment.”

MPL’s expansion to Europe reinforces its commitment to the sector and a strong intent to cater to the most evolved global markets. This move also marks MPL’s foray into the Mobile F2P (free to play) space.

MPL has been focused on exploring multiple segments to offer gaming and e-sports experiences to users. The GameDuell management team are also excited to bring their deep experience in building multiplayer games like board, action arcade and puzzle games, to both an Indian and global audience across web, social and mobile platforms.

“We are thrilled to embark on this new journey with MPL and believe the complementary strengths between both teams will enable us to grow our GameDuell games communities even bigger across the world,” said Kai Bolik, CEO, GameDuell. “Given GameDuell’s expertise and experience in the segment coupled with MPL’s global distribution and ambitious vision, we look forward to further building our vision of bringing people together to have a good time with games on a global scale.”