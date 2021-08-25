Molbio Diagnostics developing more tests for Truenat platform

-
ALSO READ
Krsnaa Diagnostics lists at 7% premium over issue price on BSE
RT-PCR kit makers tweaking kits to detect new coronavirus strains
Maharashtra: Negative RT-PCR report must for train passengers from 6 states
Maharashtra govt reduces RT-PCR test price to Rs 500 as Covid cases rise
Gennova to use mRNA tech to develop vaccines for Zika, tuberculosis
-
Molbio Diagnostics that invented ‘Truenat Real-Time PCR’, the world’s only point-of-care (PoC) platform used by the WHO to detect tuberculosis, is now prepping up to come up with more tests on the same platform.
Apart from Covid-19 and tuberculosis, Molbio is preparing test kits for zika, cholera, nipah, sickle cell anaemia, cholera, influenza, mumps, syphillis, yellow fever, HIV2 etc.
Around 30 new tests are on the cards.
The Truenat platform gained traction during the pandemic and in the last one year the firm sold close to 3,000 machines. This is 3X what it had sold in the previous year. Truenat was used as PoC detection for Covid in the hinterland where laboratory facilities are rare.
The firm has over 4,000 installations in India, and aims to be a large global player in the molecular diagnostic segment in the coming years.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU