Molbio Diagnostics developing more tests for Truenat platform

Molbio that inv­ented ‘Truenat Real-Time PCR’, the world’s only point-of-care (PoC) platform used by the to detect tuberculosis, is now prepping up to co­me up with more tests on the same platform.

Apart from Covid-19 and tuberculosis, Molbio is preparing test kits for zika, cholera, nipah, sickle cell anaemia, ch­olera, influenza, mumps, syp­hillis, yellow fever, HIV2 etc.

Around 30 new tests are on the cards.

The Truenat platform gai­ned traction during the pandemic and in the last one year the firm sold close to 3,000 machines. This is 3X what it had sold in the previous year. Truenat was used as PoC detection for Covid in the hinterland where laboratory facilities are rare.

The firm has over 4,000 in­stallations in India, and aims to be a large global player in the molecular diagnostic seg­ment in the coming years.