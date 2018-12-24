Mondelez India's net profit jumps 47% to Rs 3.26 billion in FY18

Mondelez India, the maker of popular Cadbury brand of chocolates, posted 47 per cent growth in net profit during 2017-18 financial year. The firm’s profit rose to Rs 3.26 billion year-on-year from Rs 2.22 billion, data available at Registrar of Companies (RoC) show.

Its revenue stood at Rs 61.2 billion, 6 per cent higher than Rs 57.5 billion in 2016-17. While it was higher than the previous two financial years, records reveal Mondelez’s sales remained lower than the 2014-15 level when it had raked in Rs 65.1 billion in sales. While the firm enjoys over 65 per cent ...