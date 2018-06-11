Mondelez seeks bigger space on online shelf, aims to boost sales

Cute Martians wiggling their tails have been drawing the attention of chocolate eaters for some time now in India. Lickables, the brand promoted by the animated characters, is just one of the many products that Mondelez, the country's largest chocolate maker, is pushing online besides making it available offline.

With an ambitious target to touch $1 billion (or Rs 65 billion) in global e-commerce sales by 2020, India, Mondelez says, will be critical to achieving it. Currently, about one per cent of overall sales for Mondelez India comes from the online channel. It hopes ...