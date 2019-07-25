Monsoon delay puts pressure on margin of agri input cos in June quarter

Agri input are on tenterhooks after a delayed left their seeds and agrochemical sales muted in the June quarter.

Bayer CropScience reported a 20 per cent decline in its topline at Rs 663.6 crore for the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 831.8 crore for the corresponding period last year. The company’s profit before exceptional items and tax also plunged by a massive 49 per cent to Rs 117.4 crore for April – June quarter of 2019 as against Rs 230 crore for the same period last year.

“Late onset of and delayed kharif sowing season resulted in deferment of product placement in the market, which impacted our Q1 results. While the rain deficit has reduced in July and would support improved sales growth in Q2, significant rain delays continue in some areas of western and southern India, which could impact our results,” said D Narain, Vice Chairman, Bayer CropScience.

Rallis India, however, posted a growth in sales for the June quarter on the back of growth in international business. The company’s overall sales jumped by 9 per cent for the quarter ended June with overseas business growth of 12 per cent. Domestic operations suffered as a lacklustre pushed agrochemical sales down by 2 per cent due to poor placement of its products.

The company’s seed business, however, grew marginally by 3 per cent in the period under review. The company’s margins remained under pressure primarily due to persistent hikes in raw material prices and the pressure on pendimethalin prices.

“Growth in the seeds business shrunk due to contraction in sowing with revenue creeping up 3 per cent driven by bajra, maize and cotton. All in all, the impact on gross margins continues (down about 150bps) as the spike in raw material prices persists, albeit marginally, along with pressure on pendimethalin,” said Rohan Gupta, an analyst with Edelweiss Securities.

“Although the monsoon was delayed and impacted sowings, revamped channel policies and improved price realisation yielded a satisfactory performance both in agrochemicals and seeds in the domestic market. There has also been strong growth in our international crop protection chemical business and this momentum is expected to continue,” said Sanjiv Lal, Managing Director and CEO of Rallis India.

Meanwhile, the sowing data across all kharif crops painted a gloomy picture for agri input with deficient monsoon rainfalls so far this season.

With remaining 16 per cent below the long period average (LPA), total kharif sowing area has declined by 7 per cent at 56.7 million hectares (ha) so far this season. Barring cotton, sowing area under all kharif crops reported a decline.

“If the current situation persists for the next two weeks, then FY20 could be another year of subdued growth for agri-inputs industry at large and agrochemical industry in particular,” said Prashan Biyani, an analyst with Prabhudas Lilladher.

Fertiliser also faced margins pressure. Coromandel International, for example, reported revenue of Rs 2,130 crore, down 16 per cent y-o-y on account of lower fertiliser sales and weak performance in the agrochemicals segment. The company reported a 30 per cent decline in its net profit at Rs 62.4 crore for April – June quarter 2019 as against Rs 89.8 crore in the same period last year.