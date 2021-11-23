Moody's revises Airtel ratings outlook to 'positive' from 'stable'

-
-
Moody’s Investors Service has revised Bharti Airtel and its subsidiary Bharti Airtel Int'l (Netherlands) BV’s ratings outlook to positive from stable.
“The outlook change to positive reflects Bharti's improving operating performance and credit metrics which, if sustained, could support an upgrade to investment grade within the next 12-18 months,” Moody’s said.
It expects around 25 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated adjusted EBITDA in FY22 as a result of continued expansion of its 4G subscriber base and increase in average revenue per user at the company's core Indian mobile services segment, which contributes about 53 per cent of consolidated EBITDA.
