More asset sales may be only way for Anil Ambani group to revive fortunes

The Anil Ambani group is facing its biggest challenge with calls from lenders asking promoter entities to top up shares amid the group’s falling market capitalisation. As promoter’s stake in listed entities falls, analysts say it’s important that the group sells assets expeditiously to revive fortunes.

Most of the group companies’ ratings have been downgraded and their combined market value is now a fraction of their combined debt. The group’s seven listed firms had a combined m-cap of Rs 22,283 crore against a total debt of Rs 1.36 trillion at the end of ...