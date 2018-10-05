More financial pain in the offing for OMCs, upstream companies: Crisil

State-run marketing (OMC)s may be staring at just the start of multiple woes, with the rise in crude prices and the government effort to contain the retail impact. According to rating agency Crisil, will take a Rs 35 billion hit on operating profit in the December quarter. With a higher under-recovery burden, both upstream and may see further financial strain.

“As things stand, average gross marketing margins of the on diesel and petrol have come off from Rs 3 per litre in the closing quarter of fiscal 2018 to Rs 2.60 per litre in the second quarter this fiscal, due to the uptrend in crude prices. Given this, our calculations indicate that the Re 1 per litre blow will shave 100-130 basis points off the OMCs’ operating margins and a Rs 30-35 billion decline in operating profits this quarter,” said Prasad Koparkar, Senior Director, Research.

In terms of percentage, expects marketing to take a 15 per cent dent in operating profits for the December quarter and a further 18 per cent drop in the March quarter as well, assuming the government decides to extend the marketing margin hit.

What could be more worrisome in addition to the Ebitda hit due to price absorption is the impact in terms of under-recoveries. “This might just be the beginning of their tale of woes considering the ballooning crude oil prices are estimated to push up the under-recovery burden on LPG and Kerosene by Rs 200 billion to Rs 220 billion year on-year to Rs 420 billion to Rs 470 billion,” according to

With the rise in under-recoveries, the rating agency expects upstream to feel the heat too.



“(Under–recoveries) threaten to upset the fiscal math as the government had budgeted Rs 249 billion for under-recoveries this fiscal. The remaining burden might thus have to be borne by upstream companies and Oil India, considering the OMCs are already taking a blow on their marketing margins in this round. And should the OMCs also be asked to share the under-recovery burden, it would impact their overall margins further,” said Rahul Prithiani, Director, Crisil Research.